A top German security official says there is no indication of an Islamic extremist motive in the deadly van crash in the German city of Muenster but officials are investigating all possibilities.Herbert Reul, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, where Muenster is located, said the driver of the van that crashed Saturday afternoon into a crowd outside a popular bar was a German citizen. He stressed the investigation is at an early stage but said "at the moment, nothing speaks for there being any Islamist background."Reul added: "we are investigating in all directions."Reul said two people were killed in the crash and the driver then killed himself. That's lower than the figure police previously gave of three dead plus the driver. Police still say 20 people were injured in the crash, with six of them in severe condition.Muenster Mayor Markus Lewe says the reason for the crash is still unclear.Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is "deeply shocked by the terrible events in Muenster."In a statement, Merkel said "everything conceivable is being done to investigate the crime and to support the victims and their relatives. My thanks go to all the responders at the scene."Merkel said she is "in constant contact" with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and other in Muenster.German police were checking witness reports that other perpetrators may have fled the crash.Police spokesman Andreas Bode says witnesses told them others left the van after it crashed Saturday afternoon into the crowd. The German news agency dpa reported that witnesses spoke of two others in the van besides the driver.Bode also said police had found a suspicious object inside the van and were investigating it.Police have urged people in Muenster to stay inside their homes and avoid the crash scene in the city's historic downtown.