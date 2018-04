Police in Antioch are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Friday.Officers with the Antioch Police Department responded Friday at 9:51 a.m. to the Chase Bank at 4300 Lone Tree Way on a report of a robbery.Police said a man walked into the bank, indicated he was armed with a gun and gave the teller a demand note for cash.The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.There was no gun seen during the robbery.