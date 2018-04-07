WEATHER

Stinson Beach parking lot heavily damaged by flooding

The National Park Service was forced to close a parking lot at Stinson Beach for the weekend Saturday after it was heavily damaged by flooding. (KGO-TV)

STINSON BEACH, Calif. (KGO) --
The National Park Service was forced to close a parking lot at Stinson Beach for the weekend Saturday after it was heavily damaged by flooding.

The heavy rain Friday night caused the small creek that normally runs through and underneath the parking lot to flood.


It washed away the structures around it that normally contain it.

And then a waterfall was left behind from where the parking lot collapsed - close to where it meets Stinson Beach.

"This is crazy, I'm always boogie boarding I've never seen anything like this, this much water, that's all d out unbelievable," Stinson Beach resident Ocean Nage said.

The official word from the Golden Gate National Park Service is that both Stinson Beach and Muir Woods are closed to the public because of the storm damage.


But people, at least at Stinson Beach, are definitely not steering clear.

It was still a pretty busy day at the beach.

The owner of Parkside Café was shocked by the damage which was impacting her business.

