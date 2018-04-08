Oakland PD confirms woman's body found near her car off Grizzly Peak. Don't know when car went off road #abc7news pic.twitter.com/lXsejBHYaf — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 7, 2018

Car that went off Grizzly Peak towed up. Body found near it. Matches missing person vehicle #abc7news pic.twitter.com/LJyvlIk21k — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

Cadaver dogs being brought in to search for missing person on Grizzly Peak. Car down ravine #abc7news pic.twitter.com/yo3Sgilixj — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

E7, T5, B2, R1, R2, E29, PMP, and OPD on scene at #GrizzlyPeak for a vehicle down an embankment. No occupants found. OFD resources, including one of our highly trained search canine teams is conducting a wide area search of the area to ensure no victims were ejected. #oakland pic.twitter.com/K0YPehqrk3 — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) April 6, 2018

Car down 100 ft embankment in Oakland Hills off Grizzly Peak. Woman ejected. Rescue underway #abc7news pic.twitter.com/3lY2eFsvh6 — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

Heavy Fog hampering rescue off Grizzly Peak in Oakland hills. Searching for driver #abc7news pic.twitter.com/Ab1kzpBeui — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) April 6, 2018

The woman found dead off Grizzly Peak in the Oakland hills has been identified as a 53-year-old San Pablo resident.Eun Sil's white Toyota Prius crashed off a 100-foot cliff. The cause of the crash is under investigation.She had been reported missing by her boyfriend earlier in the week.The boyfriend was in Hawaii and is cutting his vacation short to return to the Bay Area.