3 arrested in connection with attempted robbery at Antioch jewelry store

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
Police in Antioch on Friday arrested three people in connection with the attempted armed robbery of a jewelry store.

The Antioch Police Department identified the suspects as a 15-year-old male from Oakland, a 16-year-old male from Pittsburg and a 26-year-old male from Oakland.

On Friday at 10:41 a.m., the three armed suspects attempted to rob Lauryn Jewelers at 5887 Lone Tree Way, police said.

As the suspects fled the store, the clerk called 911 and was able to give police a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Officers located the suspects' vehicle driving on state Highway 4 and pursued it until the vehicle became disabled and stopped in the area of the highway bypass and Fairview Avenue.

The suspects then fled on foot into a nearby retirement community in Brentwood.

Antioch police, with the assistance of the Brentwood Police Department and the Pittsburg Police Department, established a perimeter around the neighborhood and were able to locate and arrest the suspects without further incident.
