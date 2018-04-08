Good Samaritan hailed as hero after stabbing at BART station in Oakland

EMBED </>More Videos

BART police say a stabbing at the Coliseum station in Oakland Saturday may have been much worse if it wasn't for a good Samaritan. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
BART police say a stabbing at the Coliseum station in Oakland Saturday may have been much worse if it wasn't for a good Samaritan.

That good Samaritan being called a hero Sunday by BART's deputy chief.

He was cut on the hand while wrestling the knife away.

The victims are a man in his 60's currently in critical condition and a woman in her 50's in fair condition.

They are siblings and did not know their attacker.

BART police say the suspected stabber - 32-year-old Robert Dolph of San Francisco boarded the train at civic center.

He was seen acting erratically, mumbling and making outbursts.

Alarmed by Dolph's behavior the siblings exited the train at the Oakland Coliseum station around 3 p.m. and tried to get away from him.

Police say Dolph blocked the fair gates so the siblings exited from the side gate near the agent's booth.

Station cameras captured the attack. Police aren't releasing it but say it shows Dolph attacking the victims with a large fixed blade knife, hitting both victims in the head.

RELATED: Suspect in custody after stabbing at Coliseum BART station in Oakland

The good Samaritan intervened and the deputy chief says in doing so he saved the victim's lives.

Others people helped hold Dolph to the ground.

Police have not released any information on his criminal history or if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

"It appears as though was out of his mind and there doesn't appear to be any motive other than to do harm to these people," Deputy Chief Lance Haight with BART police said.

The station agent called for help during the attack.

A BART officer who was in his vehicle outside the station responded in less than two minutes.

The stabbing shut down the coliseum station for hours ahead of a Warriors game at Oracle Arena.

Dolph is in custody at Santa Rita jail on attempted murder charges.

BART police say he confessed to the stabbing, but gave no motive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
BARTstabbingoakland coliseumassaultOakland ColiseumOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
3 stabbed at Coliseum BART in Oakland
Top Stories
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
Marijuana-related robbery suspected in Pleasant Hill homicide
FDNY investigating cause of deadly fire at Trump Tower
Hawaii legalizes medically assisted suicide
Stinson Beach-goers floored by water damage to parking lot
Oakland hills crash victim identified as San Pablo resident
Antioch jewelry store robbery suspects arrested
Windsor police shoot man twice before taking him into custody
Show More
FEUD: The Giants-Dodgers rivalry as told by the fans
$3.5 mil raised for hockey team after fatal bus crash
More than 40 may be dead in possible chemical attack in Syria
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Colleagues say goodbye to aviator who died in Petaluma plane crash
More News