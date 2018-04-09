The prepared statements of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have been released before his testimony in front of Congress tomorrow.Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat to answer questions about Facebook's data collection and privacy practices. He acknowledged that he made a "huge mistake" in failing to take a broad enough view of what Facebook's responsibility is in the world.Starting today, the 87 million users who might have had their data shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a detailed message on their news feeds. Facebook says most of the affected users (more than 70 million) are in the U.S., though there are over a million each in the Philippines, Indonesia and the U.K.In addition, all 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice titled "Protecting Your Information" with a link to see what apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps. If they want, they can shut off apps individually or turn off third-party access to their apps completely.Zuckerberg says his company will set up what it's calling an independent election research commission to look at how social media is influencing elections.Zuckerberg is in the nation's capitol already this morning for meetings.He'll be meeting with some lawmakers ahead of his testimony tomorrow.