EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3320865" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is saying goodbye to Facebook as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history."Facebook was a good idea but management didn't do enough to protect our privacy and they're so not transparent, you can't even tell whether they assisted or sold the data," Wozniak told ABC7 News reporter David Louie.Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday about the company's ongoing data-privacy scandal and how it failed to guard against other abuses of its service.When asked if he expects Zuckerberg to face tough questions, Wozniak told ABC7 News, "I think he's raked all over the coals from just how FAcebook works and how they make their money or how they don't show you any of the details. Zuckerberg himself buys land in Hawaii and he buys land on either side for his own privacy."In an email to USA Today, Wozniak says Facebook makes a lot of advertising money from personal details provided by users. He says the "profits are all based on the user's info, but the users get none of the profits back."Wozniak says he'd rather pay for Facebook. He says "Apple makes money off of good products, not off of you."Facebook has announced technical changes intended to address privacy issues.Wozniak also told ABC7 News, "If you comment something on Facebook and I click like, I think it's an unseen, invisible connection between me and you, not between myself and a bunch of advertisers that are paying Facebook."