FACEBOOK

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak shutting down Facebook account

EMBED </>More Videos

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history. (AP)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is shutting down his Facebook account as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.

"Facebook was a good idea but management didn't do enough to protect our privacy and they're so not transparent, you can't even tell whether they assisted or sold the data," Wozniak told ABC7 News reporter David Louie.

RELATED: Facebook will tell you on Monday if your data was 'improperly shared' with Cambridge Analytica

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday about the company's ongoing data-privacy scandal and how it failed to guard against other abuses of its service.

VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
EMBED More News Videos

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is saying goodbye to Facebook as the social media giant struggles to cope with the worst privacy crisis in its history.



When asked if he expects Zuckerberg to face tough questions, Wozniak told ABC7 News, "I think he's raked all over the coals from just how FAcebook works and how they make their money or how they don't show you any of the details. Zuckerberg himself buys land in Hawaii and he buys land on either side for his own privacy."

RELATED: Facebook privacy settings overhaul: Here's what you need to know

In an email to USA Today, Wozniak says Facebook makes a lot of advertising money from personal details provided by users. He says the "profits are all based on the user's info, but the users get none of the profits back."

Wozniak says he'd rather pay for Facebook. He says "Apple makes money off of good products, not off of you."

RELATED: How to delete your Facebook and more

Facebook has announced technical changes intended to address privacy issues.

Wozniak also told ABC7 News, "If you comment something on Facebook and I click like, I think it's an unseen, invisible connection between me and you, not between myself and a bunch of advertisers that are paying Facebook."

Click here for more stories and videos related to Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologysteve wozniakapplefacebooksocial mediacongressmark zuckerbergdata breachsecurity breachlawsuitcourtcourt casesenateMenlo ParkPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
How to delete your Facebook and more
Facebook scandal affected more users than thought: up to 87M
ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
FACEBOOK
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
TechCrunch editor on Facebook's future
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
TechCrunch editor on Facebook's future
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
More Technology
Top Stories
Former SFFD firefighter takes plea in 2013 case where truck hit motorcyclist
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
FBI says online hoax threatened violence at several Bay Area schools
Caravan draws attention to the plight of immigrants and immigrants
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Historic Montclair fire house up for sale
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
Show More
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
TechCrunch editor on Facebook's future
Police announce arrests in burglary spree across SF
California police chiefs respond to proposed use of force bill
More News