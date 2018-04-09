COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Scenes From 11th Annual DogFest

Alice came dressed as a bee on Saturday. | Photos: Teresa Hammerl/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Canine guardians and their admirers convened at Duboce Park on Saturday morning for the 11th annual DogFest, an event that benefits McKinley Elementary School.

Despite concerns about the weather, attendees thronged the park for a daylong series of events, which included a vendor market, auctions, and the Everyday Dog Show.

Organizers said this year's event raised $112,800, which means about $95,000 will go directly to the school, which is located at Castro and 14th streets.

"The Dog Show has been incredibly popular and fun, that continues to grow year over year," said DogFest cochair Brice Gosnell.

"What started as an event that was mostly attended by McKinley Elementary families is now an event that has become more of a local community event, which was our ultimate goal," he said.
A sign reminded park visitors about the recent rain.
Clifford, the Big Red Dog.
Huckleberry enjoys the sunshine.
14-year-old Muttville dog Snowy is ready to meet new people.
13-year-old Flynn lacks a lower jaw, but has a lot of heart.

Wood-burned pet portraits by Duboce Triangle resident Kim Kasner.


Lilo is waiting at the dog show registration table.
Dog shows took place on the red carpet.
Children play in the kids play zone.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsHoodlineSan Francisco
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Santa Clara County's new and unconventional poet laureate
Fruitvale's 'Canticle Farm' Raises Food, Spirits
Get help with North Bay fire relief
SF Launches $135,000 Women’s Entrepreneurship Fund
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Journey's End: For North Bay fire victims, it's hardly over
Former SFFD firefighter takes plea in 2013 case where truck hit motorcyclist
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
FBI says online hoax threatened violence at several Bay Area schools
Caravan draws attention to the plight of immigrants and immigrants
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Good Samaritan describes taking down suspect in BART attack
Historic Montclair fire house up for sale
Show More
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
TechCrunch editor on Facebook's future
More News