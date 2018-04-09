SOCIETY

Court rules employers can't pay women less than men based on past wages

EMBED </>More Videos

A federal appeals court ruled today that employers cannot pay women less than men for the same work based on differences in their salaries at previous jobs. (Rich Pedroncelli)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Employers cannot pay women less than men for the same work based on differences in their salaries at previous jobs, a federal appeals court said Monday.

Pay differences based on prior salaries are discriminatory under the federal Equal Pay Act, a unanimous 11-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

The decision overturned a ruling last year by a smaller panel of 9th Circuit judges that had been criticized by equal pay advocates.

Allowing pay differences based on previous salaries would perpetuate wage gaps between men and women that are based on discrimination in the job market, Judge Stephen Reinhardt wrote.

RELATED: Bay Area businesses mark Equal Pay Day by offering discounts

Reinhardt - considered among the most liberal members of the 9th Circuit - wrote the opinion before he died last month.

"Although the (Equal Pay) Act has prohibited sex-based wage discrimination for more than fifty years, the financial exploitation of working women embodied by the gender pay gap continues to be an embarrassing reality of our economy," Reinhardt wrote.

Women made about 80 cents for every dollar men earned in 2015, according to U.S. government data.
The ruling came in a lawsuit by California school employee Aileen Rizo, who learned in 2012 while having lunch with her colleagues that male counterparts hired after her were making more money.

RELATED: U.S. women's team files wage-discrimination action vs. U.S. Soccer

Fresno County public schools hired Rizo as a math consultant in 2009 for a little under $63,000 a year. The county had a standard policy that added 5 percent to her previous pay as a middle school math teacher in Arizona.

An email to an attorney for the district's superintendent was not immediately returned.

The Equal Pay Act, signed into law by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, forbids employers from paying women less than men based on gender for equal work performed under similar working conditions. But it creates exemptions when pay is based on seniority, merit, quantity or quality of work or "any other factor other than sex."

Fresno County argued that basing starting salaries primarily on previous pay was one of those other factors and prevented subjective determinations of a new employee's value.

The 5 percent bump encourages candidates to leave their positions to work for the county, it said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyjobsequal rightssalarywomenu.s. & worldmoneybusiness
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area businesses mark Equal Pay Day by offering discounts
SOCIETY
Golden Gate Bridge makes list of top landmarks worldwide
He was sentenced to life in jail, now is making a movie to inspire troubled youth
Neighborhood Groups Light Up North Beach
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
More Society
Top Stories
Former SFFD firefighter takes plea in 2013 case where truck hit motorcyclist
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
FBI says online hoax threatened violence at several Bay Area schools
Caravan draws attention to the plight of immigrants and immigrants
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Historic Montclair fire house up for sale
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
Show More
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
TechCrunch editor on Facebook's future
Police announce arrests in burglary spree across SF
California police chiefs respond to proposed use of force bill
More News