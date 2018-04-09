Majority Members:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat Tuesday and Wednesday to testify before lawmakers over the recent privacy leak scandal that may have affected millions of people.Here's a full list of members of the Senate Judiciary, Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation, and the Senate Energy and Commerce committees, which will be questioning Zuckerberg.Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)Ranking Member Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)Senator Orrin G. Hatch (R-UT)Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)Senator Michael S. Lee (R-UT)Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE)Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ)Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID)Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA)Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT)Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)Senator Christopher A. Coons (D-DE)Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI)Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)Chairman Senator John Thune (R-SD)Ranking Member Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL)Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS)Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE)Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS)Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK)Senator Dean Heller (R-NV)Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK)Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)Senator Todd Young (R-IN)Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA)Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI)Senator Ed Markey (D-MA)Senator Tom Udall (D-NM)Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH)Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)Chairman Senator Greg Walden (R-OR)Vice Chairman Senator Joe Barton (R-TX)Ranking Member Senator Frank Pallone (D-NJ)Senator Fred Upton (R-MI)Senator John Shimkus (R-IL)Senator Michael Burgess (R-TX)Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)Senator Steve Scalise (R-LA)Senator Robert Latta (R-OH)Senator Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)Senator Gregg Harper (R-MS)Senator Leonard Lance (R-NJ)Senator Brett Guthrie (R-KY)Senator Pete Olson (R-TX)Senator David McKinley (R-WV)Senator Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)Senator Morgan Griffith (R-VA)Senator Gus Bilirakis (R-FL)Senator Bill Johnson (R-OH)Senator Billy Long (R-MO)Senator Larry Bucshon (R-IN)Senator Bill Flores (R-TX)Senator Susan Brooks (R-IN)Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)Senator Richard Hudson (R-NC)Senator Chris Collins (R-NY)Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND)Senator Tim Walberg (R-MI)Senator Mimi Walters (R-CA)Senator Ryan Costello (R-PA)Senator Buddy Carter (R-GA)Senator Jeff Duncan (R-SC)Senator Bobby Rush (D-IL)Senator Anna Eshoo (D-CA)Senator Eliot Engel (D-NY)Senator Gene Green (D-TX)Senator Diana Degette (D-CO)Senator Michael Doyle (D-PA)Senator Janice Schakowsky (D-IL)Senator G.K. Butterfield (D-NC)Senator Doris Matsui (D-CA)Senator Kathy Castor (D-FL)Senator John Sarbanes (D-MD)Senator Jerry McNerny (D-CA)Senator Peter Welch (D-VT)Senator Ben Lujan (D-NM)Senator Paul Tonko (D-NY)Senator Yvette Clarke (D-NY)Senator David Loebsack (D-IA)Senator Kurt Schrader (D-OR)Senator Joseph Kennedy (D-MA)Senator Tony Cardenas (D-CA)Senator Raul Ruiz (D-CA)Senator Scott Peters (D-CA)Senator Debbie Dingell (D-MI)