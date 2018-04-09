FACEBOOK

LIST: Members of Congress questioning Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in the hot seat Tuesday and Wednesday to testify before lawmakers over the recent privacy leak scandal that may have affected millions of people.

Here's a full list of members of the Senate Judiciary, Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation, and the Senate Energy and Commerce committees, which will be questioning Zuckerberg.

Senate Judiciary Committee:

Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Ranking Member Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Majority Members:

Senator Orrin G. Hatch (R-UT)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Senator Michael S. Lee (R-UT)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE)

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA)

Minority Members:

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT)

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI)

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Senator Christopher A. Coons (D-DE)

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI)

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Senate Committee on Commerce, Science & Transportation:

Chairman Senator John Thune (R-SD)

Ranking Member Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL)

Majority Members:

Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS)

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK)

Senator Dean Heller (R-NV)

Senator Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO)

Senator Todd Young (R-IN)

Minority Members:

Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA)

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Senator Brian Schatz (D-HI)

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA)

Senator Tom Udall (D-NM)

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH)

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Senator Jon Tester (D-MT)

Senate Committee on Energy and Commerce:

Chairman Senator Greg Walden (R-OR)

Vice Chairman Senator Joe Barton (R-TX)

Ranking Member Senator Frank Pallone (D-NJ)

Majority Members:

Senator Fred Upton (R-MI)

Senator John Shimkus (R-IL)

Senator Michael Burgess (R-TX)

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Senator Steve Scalise (R-LA)

Senator Robert Latta (R-OH)

Senator Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA)

Senator Gregg Harper (R-MS)

Senator Leonard Lance (R-NJ)

Senator Brett Guthrie (R-KY)

Senator Pete Olson (R-TX)

Senator David McKinley (R-WV)

Senator Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

Senator Morgan Griffith (R-VA)

Senator Gus Bilirakis (R-FL)

Senator Bill Johnson (R-OH)

Senator Billy Long (R-MO)

Senator Larry Bucshon (R-IN)

Senator Bill Flores (R-TX)

Senator Susan Brooks (R-IN)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK)

Senator Richard Hudson (R-NC)

Senator Chris Collins (R-NY)

Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

Senator Tim Walberg (R-MI)

Senator Mimi Walters (R-CA)

Senator Ryan Costello (R-PA)

Senator Buddy Carter (R-GA)

Senator Jeff Duncan (R-SC)

Minority Members:

Senator Bobby Rush (D-IL)

Senator Anna Eshoo (D-CA)

Senator Eliot Engel (D-NY)

Senator Gene Green (D-TX)

Senator Diana Degette (D-CO)

Senator Michael Doyle (D-PA)

Senator Janice Schakowsky (D-IL)

Senator G.K. Butterfield (D-NC)

Senator Doris Matsui (D-CA)

Senator Kathy Castor (D-FL)

Senator John Sarbanes (D-MD)

Senator Jerry McNerny (D-CA)

Senator Peter Welch (D-VT)

Senator Ben Lujan (D-NM)

Senator Paul Tonko (D-NY)

Senator Yvette Clarke (D-NY)

Senator David Loebsack (D-IA)

Senator Kurt Schrader (D-OR)

Senator Joseph Kennedy (D-MA)

Senator Tony Cardenas (D-CA)

Senator Raul Ruiz (D-CA)

Senator Scott Peters (D-CA)

Senator Debbie Dingell (D-MI)

