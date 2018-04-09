Instagrammable 'Bliss Sweet' Opens In Outer Sunset

FOOD & DRINK

Photo: Bliss Sweet/Yelp

Out with the old bubble tea, in with the new: Bliss Sweet has taken over a space at 1788 32nd Ave. (between Noriega and Moraga streets), formerly occupied by Bubble Tea & Dessert Cafe.

The menu features cheese mousse, fusion and milk teas, fruit smoothies and four kinds of espresso.
July 4th drink. | Photo: Trinity W./Yelp

Those looking to sweeten their day with something frozen can build snow ice bowls with toppings like rainbow jelly, mochi and gummy bears. Standout flavors include cherry blossom, rose lychee and matcha red bean.

Bliss Sweet has given the location a fresh new look, with modern decor, a long counter for seating, and a foosball table.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews, the newcomer is on its way to developing a local fan base on Yelp.

Becca W., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said, "This place is very Instagrammable from their back lounge area to the wall deco. There's also a foosball table!...The workers are nice as well and will explain/walk you through the drinks."

Yelper Ivan N. added, "Great drinks; will come again! Decoration is very nice and comfortable--staff is extremely friendly. Didn't know what to drink so I asked the worker there, and they knew what was good on the menu and gave a great recommendation."

Bliss Sweet is open Friday and Saturday from noon-10:30pm, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-9:30pm.

Have you come across a new (or closing) restaurant? Text your tip and a photo to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
