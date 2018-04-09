NORTH BAY FIRES

The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later

The fires that raged across the North Bay are one of the worst disasters in California history, but sometimes the worst of times bring out the best in us.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with North Bay fire relief

ABC7 has stood with the North Bay from the first fires to the rebuilding happening right now. This week, see special coverage of "The North Bay Fires: Six Months Later" in every ABC7 newscast.

The North Bay Fires: Six Months Later:

Here's a look back at some of our best photos and videos, and uplifting stories that surfaced from this devastating disaster.

Best Photos:

Best Videos:

Incredible Animal Stories:

Communities Come Together:

Tips from ABC7

Click here for full coverage on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
North Bay Fireswildfirefirefighterscommunitywhere you liveNapaSonomaSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with North Bay fire relief
The North Bay Wildfires: One Month Later
NORTH BAY FIRES
Napa just beginning to rebuild six months after fires
Journey's End: For North Bay fire victims, it's hardly over
North Bay homeowners face deadline to clear wildfire debris
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
Journey's End: For North Bay fire victims, it's hardly over
Former SFFD firefighter takes plea in 2013 case where truck hit motorcyclist
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
FBI says online hoax threatened violence at several Bay Area schools
Caravan draws attention to the plight of immigrants and immigrants
Good Samaritan describes taking down suspect in BART attack
Historic Montclair fire house up for sale
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
Show More
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
TechCrunch editor on Facebook's future
Police announce arrests in burglary spree across SF
More News