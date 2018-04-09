USE OF FORCE

California police chiefs deliver response to proposed bill on use of force

EMBED </>More Videos

Police chiefs from across California delivered their response Monday to proposed legislation they say would protect criminals and put communities in danger. (KGO-TV)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
Police chiefs from across California delivered their response Monday to proposed legislation they say would protect criminals and put communities in danger.

The California Police Chiefs Association says the proposed bill would restrict how officers can respond to dangerous situations.

"Officers are faced with split-second decisions every day. We are concerned about our ability to protect the communities we serve under this proposed piece of legislation," California Police Chiefs Association President David Swing said in a statement.

Officials say those in attendance include:

Police Chief Diana Bishop, San Rafael PD
Police Chief David Honda, Watsonville PD
Police Chief Ron Raman, San Pablo PD
CPOA First Vice President Sheriff Jay Varney, Madera County
Police Chief Andrew Mills, Santa Cruz PD
Police Chief Brian Addington, Pittsburg PD
Police Chief John Carli, Vacaville PD
Police Chief Tammany Brooks, Antioch PD
Police Chief Randy Fenn, Fairfield PD
Police Chief Majit Sappal, Martinez PD

Click here for more stories, pictures and videos on use of force.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeuse of forcepolice brutalitypolice chiefpoliticsFairfield
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
USE OF FORCE
SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy
San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy
Family of man who died after Anaheim PD arrest wants answers
Community angry after SFPD shoots, kills suspect in Mission District
More use of force
Top Stories
Former SFFD firefighter takes plea in 2013 case where truck hit motorcyclist
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
FBI says online hoax threatened violence at several Bay Area schools
Caravan draws attention to the plight of immigrants and immigrants
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Historic Montclair fire house up for sale
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
Show More
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
TechCrunch editor on Facebook's future
Police announce arrests in burglary spree across SF
He was sentenced to life in jail, now is making a movie to inspire troubled youth
More News