<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3320927" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Bill Cosby paid nearly $3.4 million to the woman he is charged with sexually assaulting, a prosecutor revealed to jurors Monday, answering one of the biggest questions surrounding the case as the comedian's retrial got underway. (WPVI)