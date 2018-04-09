POLITICS

Caravan draws attention to the plight of immigrants and immigrants

The caravans of immigrants coming from Central America have dissipated somewhat since reaching Mexico City. Still, there are those who vow to defy President Trump by promising to cross the U.S. Mexico border. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The caravans of immigrants coming from Central America have dissipated somewhat since reaching Mexico City. Still, there are those who vow to defy President Trump by promising to cross the U.S. Mexico border.

The pilgrimage through Mexico was meant to draw attention to the gang violence in places like El Salvador and Honduras, forcing people there to leave their country.

A woman from Honduras told reporters they killed her sister, and her uncle, she was afraid she'd be next.

President Trump's anti-immigration tweets infuriated many including this one, sent out just two days ago.

"We are sealing up our Southern Border. The people of our great country want Safety and Security. The Dems have been a disaster on this very important issue!"

After hearing this, one of those joining the caravan vowed to attempt to cross over from Mexico to the United States.

The man seemed defiant saying, "If President Trump wants to put troops on the border, let him do it!"

A grandmother was taking her three grandchildren to be with their mother already living in San Francisco.

Adrienne Pon of the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs says San Francisco will not turn it's back on them.

"That's really why we need to have compassion and understanding and whatever it takes for us to support people who are in need is what the city needs to do," said Pon

But that's not always the general consensus.

"There are millions of people in other parts of the world as well who are displaced from wars and at some point the U.S. can't take everyone in," said Jason Clark, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party.

Most will ask for asylum in Mexico, and if that country rejects them, they will either give up or make the long trek to the United States.

