TechCrunch Editor Josh Constine on Facebook's future

TechCrunch Editor Josh Constine has covered Facebook for years and sat down with ABC7 News to discuss what's ahead for the social media giant. (KGO-TV)

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's prepared remarks are already in the public light ahead of Tuesday's testimony to Congress.

Click here to read Mark Zuckerberg's prepared statements.

TechCrunch Editor Josh Constine has covered Facebook for years and sat down with ABC7 News to discuss what's ahead for the social media giant.

Click the video viewer above to hear what Constine had to say.

