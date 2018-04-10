Parkland survivor David Hogg accepted to UC Irvine

Hogg's mother said he will postpone his first year of college to work on the midterm elections.
RELATED: Debunked: Half-truths and conspiracies about Parkland shooting, Stoneman Douglas students
Hogg emerged as an advocate for gun control measures after the shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Last month, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mocked him on Twitter after he had been rejected by several universities to which he applied.
RELATED: Laura Ingraham dropped by some advertisers after Parkland comments
David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018
Hogg called on advertisers to boycott her show, which some did, including TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wayfair and others.
Click here for a look at the latest stories and videos about the deadly school shooting in Florida.