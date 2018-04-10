  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FACEBOOK

VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts take over Washington

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts take over Washington (1 of 2)

VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts take over Washington

Dozens of demonstrators were spotted in Washington Tuesday holding up "delete Facebook" signs hours before the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress over a privacy leak that affected millions of users. (KGO)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Dozens of demonstrators were spotted in Washington Tuesday holding up "delete Facebook" signs hours before the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress over a privacy leak that affected millions of users.

The demonstrators gathered in front of Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts chanting, "the internet is getting dark and we owe it all to Mark."

He's apologized many times already, to users and the public, but it is the first time in his career that he has gone before Congress.

Zuckerberg will testify before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on Tuesday and before a House panel on Wednesday.

Click here to read the full story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediamark zuckerbergcongresscourt caselawsuitsenatedata breachsecurity breachprotestWashington DCMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
Facebook experts weigh in on scandal before Zuckerberg testimony
The stage is set for Mark Zuckerberg; Is he ready to take the hot seat?
Steve Wozniak shutting down Facebook account
TechCrunch editor on Facebook's future
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
VIDEO: Apple co-founder explains why he's saying goodbye to Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony for Congress released
Protestors 'dislike' Facebook at company headquarters
Mark Zuckerberg to testify before lawmakers on April 11
FACEBOOK
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg grilled by CA senators during testimony
SJSU professor breaks down Zuckerberg's testimony
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
PHOTOS: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg grilled by CA senators during testimony
SJSU professor breaks down Zuckerberg's testimony
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
PHOTOS: Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
More Technology
Top Stories
Car spotted in NorCal matching one driven by missing SoCal family of 4
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Puerto Rican Ballet student arrives in SF to continue her training
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather forecast: Showers, breezy tomorrow
San Francisco leaders give face-lift to public housing
Show More
Score free Warriors playoff tickets on Uber's 'Dubs Day'
Girls jump from balcony to escape dance studio fire
SJSU professor breaks down Zuckerberg's testimony
Santa Clara registrar of voters seeking thousands of workers for election
2 men accused of fatal shooting during Pleasant Hill pot robbery arrested
More News