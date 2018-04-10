A driver slammed into a motorcyclist during a road rage incident in Florida that was captured on video.
RELATED: Video shows extreme road rage on Texas freeway
Motorcyclist Darin Hendrickson says he got into a heated confrontation with a driver in Sarasota on Sunday.
That's when the driver swerved, hitting Hendrickson, and causing him to crash.
RELATED: Fourth suspect arrested in beating of Lyft driver on San Francisco freeway
Hendrickson was badly bruised and his bike was totalled.
Police are still looking for the driver.
VIDEO: Motorcyclist injured in Florida road rage crash
ROAD RAGE
More road rage
Top Stories
More News