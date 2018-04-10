A search is underway for an SUV that plunged into the Eel River south of Humboldt County's Garberville that officials say matches the description of a vehicle belonging to a Southern California family that's been missing since April 5.The Thottapilly family from Valencia vanished while on a trip home from Portland. Relatives say they're concerned because the four were supposed to stop in San Jose on Friday for a quick visit with family or friends, but they never arrived.The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station tweeted Tuesday morning that they're aware of the missing family, and that they're in contact with San Jose police, who are handling the case.The four missing are 42-year-old Sandeep, 38-year-old Soumya, 12-year-old Siddhant and 9-year-old Saachi.A relative says the family suddenly stopped communicating last Thursday. Officials say an SUV was spotted plunging into the river on Friday.The family's last known location, in their maroon Honda Pilot, was around Klamath in the Redwood National Park area.