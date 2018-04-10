  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress on data sharing
MISSING PERSON

Valencia family reported missing while on road trip from Portland to San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

A search is underway for a Valencia family who's been reported missing.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A search is underway for an SUV that plunged into the Eel River south of Humboldt County's Garberville that officials say matches the description of a vehicle belonging to a Southern California family that's been missing since April 5.

The Thottapilly family from Valencia vanished while on a trip home from Portland. Relatives say they're concerned because the four were supposed to stop in San Jose on Friday for a quick visit with family or friends, but they never arrived.


The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station tweeted Tuesday morning that they're aware of the missing family, and that they're in contact with San Jose police, who are handling the case.

The four missing are 42-year-old Sandeep, 38-year-old Soumya, 12-year-old Siddhant and 9-year-old Saachi.

A relative says the family suddenly stopped communicating last Thursday. Officials say an SUV was spotted plunging into the river on Friday.

The family's last known location, in their maroon Honda Pilot, was around Klamath in the Redwood National Park area.


Chris Nguyen will have the latest on this developing story on ABC7 News. Click here to follow his updates on Twitter.

ABC7 contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personmissing childrenfamilysouthern californiainvestigationSan JoseOregon
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING PERSON
Man who owes $500K in child support vanishes on paddleboard
Remains found in NorCal ID'd as missing actress Adea Shabani
LAPD: Human remains found in NorCal believed to be those of missing actress
Wife speaks after man who ran off with teen girl charged
More missing person
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
LIST: Members of Congress questioning Mark Zuckerberg
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Beloved Berkeley bakery closing after 60 years
Richmond police investigate fatal shooting near Crescent Park
Consumer Reports: Finding the best laundry detergents
Muslim officer files complaint accusing SFPD of discrimination
Show More
Man shot on Facebook Live making 'remarkable' progress
VIDEO: Motorcyclist injured in Florida road rage crash
Bay Area nonprofit offers active shooter preparedness courses
Tractor-trailer carrying carrying beer kegs falls from overpass
AccuWeather forecast: Unsettled weather today and tomorrow
More News