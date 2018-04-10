  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Richmond police investigate fatal shooting near Crescent Park

This is an undated image of a Richmond Police Department sign. (KGO-TV)

RICHMOND, Calif. --
Richmond police said a man died in a shooting on Hartnett Avenue Monday night, making this the second homicide in three days.

The victim has been identified as Mark Henderson, 29.

A 20-year-old Antioch man died in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Richmond, according to police. Saturday's homicide was the first since November 25, 2017.

RELATED: Police chief credits residents for zero homicides in Richmond

The only thing police have revealed about Henderson's murder so far is that he was also shot near Crescent Park. The crime scene may just be a coincidence.

No arrests have been made, as officials are still trying to determine how many people were involved in the shooting.

In a text, Lt. Felix Tan, spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department, added that they have not yet been able to determine a motive and the investigation is still ongoing.

Tan also reassured residents that the homicide rate is still low and at this time, there is no reason to believe that will change.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidemurdersafetypolice officercommunityviolenceshootingRichmond
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Car spotted in NorCal matching one driven by missing SoCal family of 4
Facebook's Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Puerto Rican Ballet student arrives in SF to continue her training
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather forecast: Showers, breezy tomorrow
San Francisco leaders give face-lift to public housing
Show More
Score free Warriors playoff tickets on Uber's 'Dubs Day'
Girls jump from balcony to escape dance studio fire
SJSU professor breaks down Zuckerberg's testimony
Santa Clara registrar of voters seeking thousands of workers for election
2 men accused of fatal shooting during Pleasant Hill pot robbery arrested
More News