FACEBOOK

San Jose State professor breaks down Zuckerberg's testimony

EMBED </>More Videos

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answered questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg answered questions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Click here to read Mark Zuckerberg's prepared statements.

Doctor Mathew Cabot from San Jose State University sat down with ABC7 News to take a look at Zuckerberg's testimony and what it could mean for the future of Facebook.

Click the video viewer above to hear what Dr. Cabot had to say.

RELATED: Facebook privacy settings overhaul: Here's what you need to know
Click here for more stories and videos related to Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyfacebooksocial mediacongressmark zuckerbergdata breachsecurity breachlawsuitcourtcourt casesenateSJSUMenlo ParkSan FranciscoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
How to delete your Facebook and more
Facebook scandal affected more users than thought: up to 87M
ICE accused of using Facebook to track undocumented immigrants
Concerns over Facebook data, privacy may prompt regulation
FACEBOOK
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony continues with House committee
Facebook's Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg grilled by CA senators during testimony
Facebook users react to Cambridge Analytica scandal
VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts take over Washington
More facebook
TECHNOLOGY
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony continues with House committee
Facebook's Zuckerberg fends off senators on privacy
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg grilled by CA senators during testimony
Facebook users react to Cambridge Analytica scandal
VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg cardboard cutouts take over Washington
More Technology
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony continues with House committee
Baby animals abound this Spring in the South Bay
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
Car spotted in NorCal matching one driven by missing SoCal family of 4
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
In songwriting about the North Bay fires, it's the simple things and everything
Show More
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg grilled by CA senators during testimony
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
Facebook users react to Cambridge Analytica scandal
EXCLUSIVE: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out
More News