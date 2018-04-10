FACEBOOK

PHOTOS: Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress amid Facebook privacy concerns

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/AP Photo)</span></div>
WASHINGTON (KGO) --
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress after a privacy leak that affected millions of users.

