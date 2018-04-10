4 affordable listings for renters in San Jose

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in San Jose if you're on a budget of $1,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
11730 Southwood Drive (San Tomas - North)
Here's a 535-square-foot studio apartment at 11730 Southwood Drive that's going for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, garden access, ceiling fans and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1207 Leigh Ave., #8 (North Willow Glen / Gardner)
Then there's this apartment, with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1207 Leigh Ave. in North Willow Glen / Gardner, that's also listed at $1,695 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises a deck, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, carport parking and storage. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
7213 Rainbow Drive (Calabazas)
Here's a studio apartment at 7213 Rainbow Drive in Calabazas, which, at 400- square-feet, is going for $1,695 / month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet, large windows, granite countertops, closet space and hardwood floors. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry, on-site management and storage. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
617 S 9th St., #4 (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio apartment, located at 617 S 9th St. and listed at $1,625 / month for its 350-square-feet of space.
In the sunny apartment, there are built-in storage features, generous closet space and hardwood floors. The building has on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
