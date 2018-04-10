I-TEAM

EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Two-and-a-half weeks since an Apple engineer died when his Tesla crashed on Autopilot, whis family is speaking out to the I-Team. Tuesday night, Tesla released its strongest statement yet blaming the driver, Walter Huang, for what happened. (KGO-TV)

By
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Two-and-a-half weeks since an Apple engineer died when his Tesla crashed on Autopilot, his family is speaking out to the I-Team. Tuesday night, Tesla released its strongest statement yet blaming the driver, Walter Huang, for what happened.

But his family and their new attorney are fighting back.
VIDEO: Fiery Tesla crash kills driver in Mountain View
EMBED More News Videos

A 38-year-old man was killed when his Tesla crashed and caught on fire in Mountain View.


Despite his long hours at EA Games and then Apple starting last November, 38-year-old Walter Huang found time for his family.

"His daily routine is to wake up every morning before everyone else to make breakfast for everyone and make coffee for Sevonne," said Will Huang, Walter's brother.

ABC7 News investigative reporter Dan Noyes spoke with Will, Huang's wife Sevonne, and the attorney they've hired to sue Tesla.

Huang died March 23 in a fiery Tesla crash in Mountain View on his way to work. Sevonne couldn't reach him and she turned on the news to see it. She told the ABC7 News I-Team that Walter complained that his Tesla's Autopilot had steered toward that same barrier on several occasions, she recognized the location and the blue Model X.

Dan Noyes: "Did you know right away that it was Walter? Did you think that was him?"
Sevonne Huang: "Yeah, I think that's him. It's just like -- lost everything for me. I didn't just lose my husband, I lost my best friend."

Tesla confirmed its data shows Walter Huang was using Autopilot at the time of the crash, but that his hands were off the wheel for six seconds right before impact.

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot

Tesla sent Dan Noyes a statement Tuesday night that reads in part, "Autopilot requires the driver to be alert and have hands on the wheel... the crash happened on a clear day with several hundred feet of visibility ahead, which means that the only way for this accident to have occurred is if Mr. Huang was not paying attention to the road."

"We know that he's not the type who would not have his hands on the steering wheel, he's always been (a) really careful driver," said Will.

The family's lawyer believes Tesla is blaming Huang to distract from issues with its Autopilot.

"Its sensors misread the painted lane lines on the road and its braking system failed to detect a stationary object ahead," said lawyer Mike Fong.

You can already see the arguments forming for the lawsuit. The lawyer tells me he doesn't expect to file the complaint until the NTSB wraps up its investigation.

VIDEO: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

Sevonne Huang, the widow of the Tesla driver who died when his vehicle on autopilot crashed into a freeway divider, speaks for the first time exclusively to ABC7 News.


Here is the full statement from Tesla: "We are very sorry for the family's loss.

According to the family, Mr. Huang was well aware that Autopilot was not perfect and, specifically, he told them it was not reliable in that exact location, yet he nonetheless engaged Autopilot at that location. The crash happened on a clear day with several hundred feet of visibility ahead, which means that the only way for this accident to have occurred is if Mr. Huang was not paying attention to the road, despite the car providing multiple warnings to do so.

The fundamental premise of both moral and legal liability is a broken promise, and there was none here. Tesla is extremely clear that Autopilot requires the driver to be alert and have hands on the wheel. This reminder is made every single time Autopilot is engaged. If the system detects that hands are not on, it provides visual and auditory alerts. This happened several times on Mr. Huang's drive that day.

We empathize with Mr. Huang's family, who are understandably facing loss and grief, but the false impression that Autopilot is unsafe will cause harm to others on the road. NHTSA found that even the early version of Tesla Autopilot resulted in 40% fewer crashes and it has improved substantially since then. The reason that other families are not on TV is because their loved ones are still alive."

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on this I-Team investigation into the deadly Tesla crash.

Click here for the latest stories by Dan Noyes and the I-Team and click here for more stories and videos related to Tesla.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveteslacar accidentbatteryroad safetytraffic accidentHighway 101electric vehiclesfirefighterscar fireI-TeamNTSBinvestigationMountain View
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site
EXCLUSIVE: I-Team investigates why CalTrans didn't fix safety barrier before Tesla driver died there
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot
Tesla claims missing safety barrier played role in deadly crash
Tesla driver killed in fiery crash in Mountain View identified
Tesla driver hospitalized after fiery crash on SB Highway 101 in Mountain View
I-TEAM
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
EXCLUSIVE: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
PHOTOS: Tesla crash in Hayward is similar to fatal Mountain View accident
More I-Team
AUTOMOTIVE
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident
PHOTOS: Tesla crash in Hayward is similar to fatal Mountain View accident
More Automotive
Top Stories
Mark Zuckerberg's testimony continues with House committee
Baby animals abound this Spring in the South Bay
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
Car spotted in NorCal matching one driven by missing SoCal family of 4
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
In songwriting about the North Bay fires, it's the simple things and everything
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg grilled by CA senators during testimony
Show More
Cambridge Analytica: How to tell if you're affected
TESLA CAR FIRE: ABC7 investigates deadly accident in Mountain View
Facebook users react to Cambridge Analytica scandal
EXCLUSIVE: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out
Puerto Rican Ballet student arrives in SF to continue her training
More News