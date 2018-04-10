FACEBOOK

Mark Zuckerberg's testimony continues with House committee

It's been called the worst privacy beach in Facebook's history and Tuesday, the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, testified for the first time ever on Capitol Hill. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
It's been called the worst privacy beach in Facebook's history and Tuesday, the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, testified for the first time ever on Capitol Hill.

With 44 senators focused squarely on Zuckerberg began the hearing with an apology. "We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake and it was my mistake and I'm sorry," he said.

The apology stems from the massive data breach involving Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm hired by the 2016 Trump campaign.

The company used personal information gathered from 87 million Facebook users.

"Were you a part of a discussion that resulted in a decision not to inform your users," questioned California Senator Kamala Harris (D-California.)

Zuckerberg responded, "I don't remember a conversation like that."

Dianne Feinstein questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.


Accountability and privacy were top of mind. Senators even questioned Zuckerberg's right to privacy. "Mr. Zuckerberg, would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed at last night," asked Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois.)

Zuckerberg responded, "Uh, um no."

But Zuckerberg did share that Facebook is cooperating with Robert Muller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections.

"Have you or anyone from Facebook been interviewed by the special counsel's office," Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont.)

"I have not, but I know we're working with them," Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg's willingness to work with those in Washington is an interesting shift according to Jennifer King at Berkeley's School of Information. "The senators in the room made it fairly clear that if they are not willing to work with them they are willing to take action whether they want it or not," she said.

That action could come in the form of federal regulations and restrictions involving information sharing. Zuckerberg will apper before a House committee for day two of the hearings on Wednesday.

