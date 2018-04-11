1 killed, 2 young passengers in life-threatening condition after crash in San Jose

At least one person was killed and two children are suffering from life-threatening injuries after a stolen vehicle crashed and caught fire in San Jose, police said. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE --
At least one person was killed and two other passengers - both juveniles - were seriously injured after a stolen vehicle crashed and caught
fire on West San Carlos Street near Bird Avenue early this morning, according to San Jose police.

According to police, the crash occurred just before 1:20 a.m. as a man driving a stolen silver Hyundai westbound on West San Carlos Street lost control on an overpass crossing Guadalupe Creek, crossed over the eastbound lanes, hit the curb and flipped over before catching fire.

Fire crews were able to get the driver out of the vehicle, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. His name was not released. The juveniles were taken to a hospital with injuries considered life threatening.

Police said this is San Jose's 15th fatal collision and 16th traffic fatality of 2018.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Troy Sirmons at (408) 277-4654.
