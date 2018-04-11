FACEBOOK

Acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica steps down to resume former role

The acting CEO of Cambridge Analytica is stepping down.

Alexander Tayler took over after CEO Alexander Nix was suspended last month, following an undercover report that showed him boasting about using secretive campaign tactics to influence elections.


Tayler will resume his former position as Chief Data Officer at the British firm.

It's not known who will assume the CEO role.

