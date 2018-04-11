Man shot during argument over Slim Jim beef stick at Texas gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police have taken a gas store owner in for questioning after witnesses say he shot a customer after an argument over a Slim Jim beef stick in north Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON --
Houston police have taken a gas store owner in for questioning after witnesses say he shot a customer after an argument over a Slim Jim beef stick in north Houston.

Witnesses told our sister station Eyewitness News in Texas that a group of men stopped at the Chevron gas station on I-45 and West Little York around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to reports, one man went inside the store to get a Slim Jim, and got into an argument with the owner.

"This guy came running out of the store while I'm pumping gas yelling, 'You didn't pay for that Slim Jim.' He said, 'I did pay for the Slim Jim.' The next thing you know, this guy reaches in his back, pulls out his gun and shoots him," witness Kenny Allen explained.

Police say the man was shot in the leg. He is now in surgery at Ben Taub Hospital, but expected to survive.

The owner is currently talking to investigators. There's no word if he will face charges.

Police have placed an evidence marker on a Slim Jim in the parking lot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootinggas stationu.s. & worldcrimearrestTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Witness saw SUV possibly belonging to SoCal family disappear into river
VIDEO: Highlights from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill
Golden State Warriors to face San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
1 rescued after car goes down embankment in East San Jose
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
Zuckerberg faces tougher questions at House hearing
South Bay: Plans unveiled for 2019 CFP National Championship
Show More
Aviva Spectrum founder discusses cannabis finances
Young Glen Ellen farmers rebuild after fire
North Bay pot farm presses forward after devastating fire
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Trump may allow states to drug test for food stamps
More News