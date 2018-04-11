ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mariah Carey admits battle with bipolar disorder, says she's no longer in denial

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports on Mariah Carey's battle with bipolar disorder. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Mariah Carey says she's no longer living in isolation after seeking treatment for a bipolar disorder.

In a People magazine article due on newsstands Friday, the singer says she didn't believe it when she was first diagnosed after she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown in 2001.


The 48-year-old says she lived in denial and isolation and feared someone would expose her.

Carey is in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II, which involves periods of depression and hypomania, which involves irritability.

Carey says she's taking medication that's not making her feel too tired or sluggish.

"I got back to doing what I love," she says. "Writing songs and making music."

PHOTOS: Mariah Carey through the years
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmariah careymental healthu.s. & worldsingingcelebrityNew York
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Roseanne' pays tribute to late actor Glenn Quinn
Airbnb gives North Carolina man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
The women of 'Scandal' on female empowerment
Zach Braff on how one podcast led to 'Alex, Inc.'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Witness saw SUV possibly belonging to SoCal family disappear into river
VIDEO: Highlights from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill
Golden State Warriors to face San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
1 rescued after car goes down embankment in East San Jose
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
Zuckerberg faces tougher questions at House hearing
South Bay: Plans unveiled for 2019 CFP National Championship
Show More
Aviva Spectrum founder discusses cannabis finances
Young Glen Ellen farmers rebuild after fire
North Bay pot farm presses forward after devastating fire
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Trump may allow states to drug test for food stamps
More News