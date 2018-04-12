

Game 1 will be at Oracle on Saturday, April 14 at 12 p.m.



Game 2 will be at Oracle on Monday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.



Game 3 will be on Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. in San Antonio



Game 4 will be on Sunday, April 22 at 12:30 p.m. in San Antonio.



(If necessary) Game 5 will be on Tuesday, April 24 at Oracle



(If necessary) Game 6 will be on Thursday, April 26 in San Antonio



(If necessary) Game 7 on Saturday April 28, at Oracle

The NBA has released the first-round playoff schedule, and the reigning NBA champs will host the postseason opener. Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs will take place in Oakland on Saturday at 12 p.m. on ABC7.The Warriors are hoping to flip that postseason switch after losing 7 of their last 12 in the regular season.The Dubs defeated the Spurs last year on their way to the title.