Trump may allow states to drug test food stamp recipients

The Trump administration may allow states to require mandatory drug testing for food stamp recipients. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
The Trump administration may allow states to require mandatory drug testing for food stamp recipients.

Conservatives support the idea.
RELATED: Trump administration proposes plan to replace food stamps

Testing would apparently only affect about five percent of participants in the "supplemental nutrition assistance program."

The drug testing topic has been brought up before.

RELATED: Viral petition asks for food stamps to pay for pet food

Back in 2015, a lawsuit filed by Wisconsin's governor against the USDA for blocking drug tests was eventually thrown out.

That ruling said testing would be costly and cumbersome.

Click here for more stories on President Trump.
