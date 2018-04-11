POLITICS

Oldest military cemetery on the west coast in dire need of improvements

EMBED </>More Videos

The City of Vallejo and concerned residents are pushing hard to get the federal government to take over and restore a neglected piece of military history. (KGO-TV)

By
VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
The City of Vallejo and concerned residents are pushing hard to get the federal government to take over and restore a neglected piece of military history.

The Mare Island Naval Cemetery is the oldest military cemetery on the West Coast and it is in dire need of improvement.
Click the video viewer above to see what shape the cemetery is in, and what it will take to fix it up.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscemeterynavymilitarygovernmentsoldiersVallejo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
President Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Pres. Trump thanks Gov. Brown for deploying National Guard
Tom Steyer calls for impeachment of President Trump
Gov. Brown agrees to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
More Politics
Top Stories
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence
CHP investigating 2 freeway shootings in East Bay overnight
Pres. Trump thanks Gov. Brown for deploying National Guard
President Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Tom Steyer calls for impeachment of President Trump
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity
Show More
Witness saw SUV possibly belonging to SoCal family disappear into river
VIDEO: Highlights from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill
Warriors to face Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs on Saturday
Facebook drops opposition to CA Consumer Privacy Act
Castro Valley woman killed on spring break trip to Mexico
More News