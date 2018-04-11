POLITICS

Tom Steyer stops in Oakland to call for impeachment of President Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

California business man and philanthropist Tom Steyer took his Need to Impeach tour to Oakland Wednesday night. The billionaire is known for funding progressive causes has been an outspoken critic of President Trump. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
California business man and philanthropist Tom Steyer took his Need to Impeach tour to Oakland Wednesday night. The billionaire is known for funding progressive causes has been an outspoken critic of President Trump.

Steyer met a favorable and full crowd at Oakland's Impact Hub. It's one of 30 stops on Steyer's nationwide tour.

"We're trying to go to as many different places including red states as possible. We really do see Americans who are concerned about this country," said Steyer.

VIDEO: Billionaire Tom Steyer on his possible future in politics
EMBED More News Videos

Billionaire Tom Steyer stopped in Oakland to continue his call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. He also answered some questions about his own future.



Author and activist Amy Siskind and Steyer answered audience questions around the issue of impeachment. Siskind has written a book titled The List, chronicling President Trump's first year.

People lined-up more than an hour prior to the event and waited in the rain.

"I don't know Tom Steyer, I don't know his trajectory, I don't know what his plans are, I just came because this is the first time I saw anybody putting out a call to discuss this issue that is very important to me," said Sanidna Robins, an Oakland resident.

Steyer's funding the effort with his own money.

RELATED: Alameda calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump

"I think we said we're going to spend $20 million and I don't know how far we've gone past that honestly," said Steyer.

He calls the movement a campaign, but falls short of calling himself a candidate for political office.

RELATED: NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump

"This feels a little like testing the waters. Are you going to run?" asked ABC 7's Katie Utehs. Steyer responded, "What I've said and what is true is that I think that 2018 is going to end up being the critical year and we don't know what's going to happen this year."

"If he's got a good set of politics, good policy than this is the perfect place to start from and why hide that? I mean this is where you start with a good base," said Stephen Parker, a Richmond resident.

The question and answer session lasted about an hour and a half, but even after it wrapped people were eager to ask questions, they rushed the stage to talk with Steyer.

Click here for more on the Need to Impeach campaign and petition.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpImpeachmentrobert muellerrussiaOaklandWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Pres. Trump blasts Oakland mayor, sanctuary policies
US punishes Russian oligarchs, government officials with sanctions
Michael Cohen dismisses claims of email as proof of porn star payoff
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump's lawyer
POLITICS
President Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
Pres. Trump thanks Gov. Brown for deploying National Guard
Mare Island cemetery in dire need of improvements
Gov. Brown agrees to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
More Politics
Top Stories
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence
CHP investigating 2 freeway shootings in East Bay overnight
Pres. Trump thanks Gov. Brown for deploying National Guard
President Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
All NB lanes of I-680 in Walnut Creek reopened after police activity
Witness saw SUV possibly belonging to SoCal family disappear into river
Show More
VIDEO: Highlights from Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill
Warriors to face Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs on Saturday
Facebook drops opposition to CA Consumer Privacy Act
Castro Valley woman killed on spring break trip to Mexico
LA sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey being reviewed
More News