49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with felony domestic violence against his live-in girlfriend.The 24-year-old linebacker is accused of physically attacking his 28-year-old girlfriend at their Los Gatos home back in February.According to 911 logs, the dispatcher said, "The RP (reporting party) is calling saying her boyfriend beat her up. 2 weapons...an AR-16 and a knife inside the house and we're still getting further. We do have history here."Soon after the call, several police cars descended on the property on Shannon Road. Officers arrested Foster on suspicion of domestic violence, threats and possession of an assault weapon.Foster posted $75,000 bail after being taken into custody.Foster just finished a solid rookie season and was expected to be a key part of the 49ers defense going forward. But Foster's future with the team may now be in jeopardy. The charges are just the latest of his troubles. Earlier this year, Foster was arrested in Alabama for marijuana possession, and last year at the NFL Scouting Combine, Foster submitted a diluted urine sample and was later sent home after a run-in with a hospital worker.Foster is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. in San Jose.