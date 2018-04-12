MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --The National Transportation Safety Board says it has kicked Tesla off its investigation into a deadly crash in Mountain View last month.
Thursday's announcement comes two days after Tesla issued a statement to the I-Team's Dan Noyes blaming the driver, Walter Huang, for what happened.
EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man who died in Tesla crash gives emotional interview to I-Team
The 38-year-old died March 23 in a fiery Tesla crash in Mountain View on his way to work. His Model X was on Autopilot.
In a statement to ABC7 News the NTSB says it "took action because Tesla violated the party agreement by releasing investigative information before it was vetted and confirmed by the NTSB."
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Victim who died in Tesla crash had complained about Autopilot
Tesla also issued a statement: "Today, Tesla withdrew from the party agreement with the NTSB because it requires that we not release information about Autopilot to the public, a requirement which we believe fundamentally affects public safety negatively. We believe in transparency, so an agreement that prevents public release of information for over a year is unacceptable. Even though we won't be a formal party, we will continue to provide technical assistance to the NTSB."
Click here for full coverage on the Tesla crash by ABC7 News and the I-Team.
Click here for the latest stories by Dan Noyes and the I-Team and click here for more stories and videos related to Tesla.
VIDEO: Fiery Tesla crash kills driver in Mountain View