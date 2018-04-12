NORTH BAY FIRES

Six months after North Bay fires, Coffey Park rises from ashes

EMBED </>More Videos

When devastating wildfires swept through the North Bay last October, one of the hardest hit neighborhoods was Coffey Park in Santa Rosa. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
When devastating wildfires swept through the North Bay last October, one of the hardest hit neighborhoods was Coffey Park in Santa Rosa.

Four people died and more than 1,200 homes were destroyed. Many residents said it looked as if a bomb went off.

Dozens of homeowners put their property up for sale, but many more are vowing to stay. They even held holiday celebrations on their burned lots.

RELATED: The North Bay wildfires six months later

Six months after the disaster the city of Santa Rosa's data tracking map showed 38 Coffey Park homes under construction and 32 more with all the permits to begin building.

The ABC7 News team has been following the Coffey Park progress from the start, as residents sift through ashes and bureaucracy. Check out this video of the many milestones, good and bad, over the past half year.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireNorth Bay Firescal firefirefire deathhouse firesonoma countySanta Rosa
NORTH BAY FIRES
The evacuation of Oakmont Senior Living in Santa Rosa
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
EXCLUSIVE: Family of loved one who passed after Oakmont Senior Living fire speaks out
Sonoma Co. fire victims feel the emotional effects 6 months later
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
1 rescued after vehicle goes over cliff in Montara
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director James Comey: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
Taxi driver arrested at car wash after hit and run in Millbrae
EXCLUSIVE: Family of loved one who passed after Oakmont Senior Living fire speaks out
War of words, actions ensues between Tesla, NTSB after I-Team reports
'I still don't believe it' Family mourns restaurant owner killed in Alameda
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Show More
Vice President Pence departs for South America trip in Trump's place
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
EPA letter reveals Navy's downplay of radioactive soil in SF's Bayview
SF cracks down and ramps up against smash and grabs
Decisions still to be made on downtown SF rail extension tunnel
More News