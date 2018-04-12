'I still don't believe it' Family mourns restaurant owner killed in Alameda

By
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) --
Homicide victim Cindy Le had just finished closing up two restaurants and was heading home with her husband when at least two people attacked them.

"I still don't believe her passed away," said the victim's brother Long Le. "Inside my heart, I still don't believe it."

Coming to work at Pho Anh Dao in Oakland isn't easy for the Le family.

The oldest of nine children, Cindy Le, could always be found behind the counter, greeting customers, or working side by side with her siblings, husband, or children at the family's two restaurants.

"She always cared about me," said Long. "And she cares about the community. She loved a lot of people."

It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday night when Cindy left the Oakland location and drove to Alameda where she always picks up her husband who is in charge of closing that restaurant at the same time.
Le, her husband, and their daughter's boyfriend were walking out of their Alameda restaurant when the attempted robbery occurred.

Surveillance video shows the attack. All three were hurt, but sources tell ABC7 News that Le was hit in th head multiple times with a metal object.

Alameda Police are making the case a top priority.

"It's a selfish and vicious act that resulted in a tragic outcome and we're outraged by it," said Lt. Wayland Gee of the Alameda Police Department.

In the meantime, restaurant regulars are devastated by Le's death.

"I respected her a lot so I had to come in," said customer Nick Dang.

No arrests have been made.
