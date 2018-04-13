  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

President Trump pardons former Cheney aide Scooter Libby

FILE - Former White House aide I. Lewis 'Scooter' Libby, right, is escorted to a waiting vehicle with his attorney outside federal Court in Washington, Thursday, June 14, 2007.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Friday that Trump has issued the pardon.


Libby is Cheney's former chief of staff. He was convicted of lying to investigators and obstruction of justice following the 2003 leak of the identity of CIA operative Valerie Plame.

President George W. Bush later commuted Libby's 30-month prison sentence, but didn't issue a pardon despite intense pressure from Cheney. No one was ever charged with the leak.

Trump says in the statement that he does not know Libby, but "for years I have heard that he has been treated unfairly. Hopefully, this full pardon will help rectify a very sad portion of his life."

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about President Trump.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumppoliticspardonu.s. & worldWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Bay Area lawmakers, Syrian-Americans react to Syria missile strikes
President Trump says military strike in Syria underway
Trump vows to back law to protect marijuana industry
Stephanopoulos on Comey: 'I've never had an interview like this'
Comey recalls Trump's reaction to dossier
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
Bay Area lawmakers, Syrian-Americans react to Syria missile strikes
President Trump says military strike in Syria underway
Trump vows to back law to protect marijuana industry
Stephanopoulos on Comey: 'I've never had an interview like this'
Comey recalls Trump's reaction to dossier
More Politics
Top Stories
Warriors ready for fresh start as they prepare to face Spurs
President Trump says military strike in Syria underway
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
Oracle turns gold, amps up for Warriors in NBA playoffs
Warriors, Rockets top two favorites to win NBA title entering playoffs
Bay Area lawmakers, Syrian-Americans react to Syria missile strikes
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on deadly Mountain View crash for first time
Benicia parents concerned by racist undertones of 'La Migra' game
Show More
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Rescuers say man held on to rocks for 90 mins after plunging off Montara cliff
Sheriff: Body found after California family's SUV went into river
Mountain View police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
Is 'La Migra' a game? It is in Benicia
More News