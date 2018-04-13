The Mayochup is a signature blend of ketchup mixed with mayonnaise, and the company is letting fans vote on the unique condiment.
In a press release, the company revealed the product is already available in some countries like the Middle East, and Heinz wanted to know if Americans would be receptive to a "U.S. debut."
From now through April 15, you can vote in a Twitter poll, and if the poll closes with 500,000 yes votes, the product will be brought to the U.S.
Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans.— Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018
Right now, over 375,000 people have already voted yes.
