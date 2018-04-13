FOOD

'Mayochup': Heinz likely to debut mixture of ketchup, mayonnaise

Heinz released some exciting news for condiment lovers who struggle to find that perfect ratio of ketchup to mayonnaise. (KTRK)

Heinz released some exciting news for condiment lovers who struggle to find that perfect ratio of ketchup to mayonnaise.

The Mayochup is a signature blend of ketchup mixed with mayonnaise, and the company is letting fans vote on the unique condiment.

In a press release, the company revealed the product is already available in some countries like the Middle East, and Heinz wanted to know if Americans would be receptive to a "U.S. debut."

From now through April 15, you can vote in a Twitter poll, and if the poll closes with 500,000 yes votes, the product will be brought to the U.S.


Right now, over 375,000 people have already voted yes.

Click here to read the press release.

Click here for more stories and videos about food.
