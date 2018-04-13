Woman who drove off Mendocino County cliff in SUV with family was drunk, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say a woman who drove off a Mendocino County cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

SAN FRANCISCO --
Officials say a woman who drove off a Mendocino County cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

California Patrol Capt. Bruce Carpenter said Friday that toxicology tests found Jennifer Hart had an alcohol level of .102.

RELATED: CHP says SUV that plunged off cliff killing family may have been intentional act

California drivers are considered drunk with a level of 0.08 or higher.

Carpenter says toxicology tests also found that her wife Sarah Hart and two of their adopted children had "a significant amount" of an ingredient commonly found in the allergy drug Benadryl, which can make people sleepy.

RELATED: Police recover body near site family intentionally drove off cliff

The Harts and three of their children were found dead after the car plunged into the Pacific Ocean on March 26

Two more are missing and another body has been found but not identified.

ABC7 News contributed to this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundcar crashfamilyu.s. & worldMendocino
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
CHP: SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Police recover body near site family intentionally drove off cliff
Search on for 3 missing kids after 5 killed in NorCal crash
Top Stories
Warriors face off against Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
'Mission Accomplished' in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter
US strike in Syria targets military, chemical weapons sites
Warriors say Curry progressing, will be reevaluated in 1 week
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
Some star power missing in Warriors-Spurs series
Oracle turns gold, amps up for Warriors in NBA playoffs
Warriors, Rockets top two favorites to win NBA title entering playoffs
Show More
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Russia warns of 'consequences' after US attack on Syria
Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 children, killed more than 2,000 teachers
Bay Area lawmakers, Syrian-Americans react to Syria missile strikes
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on deadly Mountain View crash for first time
More News