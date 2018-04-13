  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

White man charged for shooting at black teen

This undated photo shows Jeffery Zeigler who was arraigned in Michigan on April 13, 2018 on assault with intent to murder and weapons charges. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. --
A retired, white Detroit firefighter is charged with assault with intent to murder after a shot was fired at a black teen who police say knocked on the door of the man's suburban Detroit home to ask directions to school.

Jeffery Zeigler was arraigned Friday.

The 53-year-old was arrested Thursday after a woman told 911 her husband had chased a black male who tried to break in. Oakland County sheriff's deputies later learned that a shot had been fired at 14-year-old Brennan Walker.

Deputies found Walker down the street. The teen also lives in Rochester Hills and says he was trying to explain to the woman that he needed directions to high school when a man came downstairs and grabbed a gun.

Walker says he "started to run" and that's when he "heard the gunshot." The teen was not injured in the shooting.

Zeigler's bond was set at $50,000. His attorney was not in court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingarrestu.s. & worldgunsgun violenceracismracial profilingMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Warriors ready for fresh start as they prepare to face Spurs
President Trump says military strike in Syria underway
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
Oracle turns gold, amps up for Warriors in NBA playoffs
Warriors, Rockets top two favorites to win NBA title entering playoffs
Bay Area lawmakers, Syrian-Americans react to Syria missile strikes
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on deadly Mountain View crash for first time
Benicia parents concerned by racist undertones of 'La Migra' game
Show More
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Rescuers say man held on to rocks for 90 mins after plunging off Montara cliff
Sheriff: Body found after California family's SUV went into river
Mountain View police release body cam footage of YouTube shooter
Is 'La Migra' a game? It is in Benicia
More News