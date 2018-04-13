  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

The 8 cheapest listings in San Jose (pro tip: 5 offer on-site laundry)a

680 S 8th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in San Jose are hovering around $2,200. But how does the low-end pricing on a San Jose rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.


---

452 N 15th St.




Here's a studio apartment at 452 N 15th St. in Downtown, which, at 350-square feet, is going for $1,400 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, in-unit laundry, tile flooring, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

617 S 9th St., #4




Then there's this 350-square-foot apartment at 617 S 9th St. in San Jose - University, listed at $1,625 / month.

In the abode, there are built-in storage features, generous closet space and hardwood floors. The building has on-site laundry and pets aren't allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

11730 Southwood Drive




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 525-square-foot studio dwelling is located at 11730 Southwood Drive in San Tomas - North.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, garden access, ceiling fans and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Here's the listing.)

1207 Leigh Ave., #8




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1207 Leigh Ave. in North Willow Glen / Gardner, is also listed for $1,695 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises a deck, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, carport parking and storage. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

7213 Rainbow Drive




And here's a studio apartment at 7213 Rainbow Drive in Calabazas, which, with 400-square-feet, is going for $1,695 / month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, closet space and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, on-site laundry, on-site management and storage. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

536 S 8th St., #6



Over at 536 S 8th St. in Downtown, there's this 683-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,850 / month.

In the unit, there are a dishwasher, carpeted floors, closet space and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(View the listing here.)

680 S 8th St., #3




Listed at $1,875 / month, this 675-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom dwelling is located at 680 S 8th St. in Downtown.

In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood floors, wooden cabinets, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and ample natural light. The building offers assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1617 Mendenhall Drive




Finally, there's this 504-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1617 Mendenhall Drive in Winchester West. It's being listed for $1,895 / month.

The unit has hardwood flooring, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool and on-site management. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the full listing.)
