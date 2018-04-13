$700,000 worth of fake cosmetics seized by LAPD in downtown's Fashion District

EMBED </>More Videos

An LAPD task force seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics after raiding 21 locations in downtown's Fashion District, a police spokesman said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES --
A Los Angeles Police Department task force has seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics after raiding 21 locations in downtown's Fashion District, an LAPD spokesman said.

Police Capt. Marc Reina announced the results of the operation Thursday evening on Twitter, adding that the fake cosmetics were "found to contain bacteria and human waste."

RELATED: Homeland security busts San Jose woman for selling $100k in fake makeup

"The best price is not always the best deal!" Reina wrote.

The bust netted makeup similar to such popular brands as Urban Decay, Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, and others.

Jenner has famously denounced fake versions of her cosmetics, saying that some even include toxic chemicals like rat poison and cleaning fluid.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lapdlos angeles police departmentlipstickcounterfeitmakeup barsu.s. & worldkylie jennerLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Homeland Security busts SJ woman for selling $100K in fake makeup
Top Stories
Warriors face off against Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs
'Mission Accomplished' in Syria, Trump declares on Twitter
US strike in Syria targets military, chemical weapons sites
Warriors say Curry progressing, will be reevaluated in 1 week
PHOTOS: Dub Nation shows off their Warriors pride
Some star power missing in Warriors-Spurs series
Oracle turns gold, amps up for Warriors in NBA playoffs
Warriors, Rockets top two favorites to win NBA title entering playoffs
Show More
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Russia warns of 'consequences' after US attack on Syria
Boko Haram has abducted over 1,000 children, killed more than 2,000 teachers
Bay Area lawmakers, Syrian-Americans react to Syria missile strikes
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on deadly Mountain View crash for first time
More News