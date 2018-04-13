MUSIC NEWS

Huey Lewis cancels 2018 tour, including Outside Lands performance

Huey Lewis and The News has canceled its 2018 tour, including at the Outside Lands Festival, while frontman Lewis deals with his sudden loss of his hearing. (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK --
Huey Lewis and The News has canceled its 2018 tour, including his performance at the Outside Lands Festival, while frontman Lewis deals with the sudden loss of his hearing.

In a statement released Friday, the band says Lewis lost most of his hearing a few months ago before a show in Dallas and now he "can't hear music well enough to sing."

Doctors told him he shouldn't perform until his hearing improves. Lewis suspects he has Meniere's disease, a disorder of the inner ear.

Huey Lewis and The News has sold a combined 15 million albums with "Sports" and "Fore!" The group's singles include "Power of Love" and "I Want a New Drug."

Lewis says he wants to "sincerely apologize" to fans and concentrate on getting better. He hopes to be able to perform again soon.
