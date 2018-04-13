Musically gifted student creates new song for SF's Willie Brown Middle School

SAN FRANCISCO --What happens when musical talent merges with school pride? At San Francisco's Willie Brown Middle School, it makes a new song.
The song is the work of 13-year-old Jaiden Coleman. He's an eighth grader at the recently built campus which opened in 2015.
Since the school is new, Jaiden thought it ought to have a new school anthem so he sat down and wrote one.
"When I got here and started rapping and stuff everybody was just liking it, so I just kept doing it," Jaiden said.
He thinks the new song could create a legacy at the school. The song will be captured in a music video that Jaiden and fellow students filmed Friday.
They say when it's finished they'd like to have the school's namesake, former Mayor Willie Brown, to see it.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on education.