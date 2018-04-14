GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Golden State Warriors say Stephen Curry making steady progress, to be reevaluated in 1 week

This is an undated image of Stephen Curry. (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Two-time MVP Stephen Curry is expected to be sidelined the entire first round with a knee injury, but the team says he is progressing steadily and will be reevaluated in a week.

Golden State has gone without Curry for 16 of the last 17 games as he worked back from another injury to his troublesome right ankle only to sprain the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in his return March 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
