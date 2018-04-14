Suspect arrested after San Francisco hit-and-run hospitalizes woman

SAN FRANCISCO --
A suspect has been arrested in a San Francisco hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Aliitasi Alapati, 41, a San Francisco woman, was arrested and booked into the San Francisco County Jail Thursday on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, driving on the sidewalk, reckless driving and concealing evidence, according to police.

The case began around 8:20 a.m. March 28 when officers went to the area of Bernal Heights Boulevard and Folsom Street on reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, police said.

The officers found a woman being treated for life-threatening injuries, and learned that she had been hit by a car, according to police.

As police investigated the collision, witnesses came forward with information and evidence, including video of the event, according to police. Officers got a search warrant and Thursday seized the alleged hit-and-run vehicle and arrested the suspect, police said.

While an arrest has been made, the investigation is continuing and anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
