Bay Area LIFE: Robert Mondavi Winery

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KGO) --Robert Mondavi Winery:
In 1966, Robert Mondavi founded his namesake winery with a desire to create Napa Valley wines that would rank amongst the world's finest. One year later, Mondavi's wife, Margrit Biever Mondavi, joined the winery with the vision of uniting wine with fine arts, music, and culinary artistry. Today, their work has culminated in a world- renowned winery that has led California's wine industry for over four decades. Located in the heart of the Napa Valley, the Robert Mondavi Winery is rooted in the Mondavi family belief that the path to a gracious lifestyle leads through the appreciation of wine, art, and food. With tours, tastings, concerts, and a variety of culinary experiences, the winery brings to life the family's philosophy and offers a one-of-a-kind experience.
Winery Events:
Tours, Tastings, and Culinary Experiences: The Robert Mondavi Winery is one of the first wineries to offer Napa Valley culinary and art programs, as well as wine tasting tours. Click here for more information.
Concert Series: Tickets for the Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series are on sale now. Enjoy wine, food, and live music under the stars! Proceeds benefit the Napa Valley Unified School District Music Program. Click here for more information.
Arts in April Tour and Tasting Event: Make your reservation for a complimentary tour of the Robert Mondavi Winery permanent art collection on Sunday, April 29, 2018. Click the link for more information: https://www.robertmondaviwinery.com/upcoming-events?homePromo
Robert Mondavi Winery
7801 St. Helena Highway
Oakville, CA, 94562
www.robertmondaviwinery.com
Open daily: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
About Joe Harden:
What do winemaking and basketball have in common? For Robert Mondavi Winemaker Joe Harden, everything! Growing up in Lodi, California-a premier winegrowing region - Joe was surrounded by all things wine. His parents were avid wine enthusiasts and Joe's Dad worked for a wine distributor, so there was always a plentiful supply of quality wine on the dinner table.
But if wine was a part of Joe's DNA, so, too, was his love of basketball. At 6'7" Joe was on the shorter side, but his athletic skills on the court were considerable. In high school, his talent was recognized by recruiters from Notre Dame University, and he was offered a scholarship to play guard for the Fighting Irish. In South Bend, Indiana, Joe enjoyed the camaraderie and competitive drive of being on the basketball team - working together towards a common goal and always striving to improve his game. But the harsh Indiana winter was not to his liking, and he found himself missing California wine country. Telling his parents he was coming home to study winemaking, Joe headed back to California and the oenology program at UC Davis. Happily enrolled there, he could pursue his two parallel passions - wine and basketball - simultaneously. Testing the professional sports waters, he signed first with the NBA D League Warriors in California and later with the Ballarat Miners in Melbourne, Australia. Happy with his athletic adventure, but tired of the professional circuit, Joe returned to the US in 2012 with a winemaking career in sharper focus.
A serendipitous interview that same year with Robert Mondavi Director of Winemaking, Genevive Janssens, resulted in an enviable, one year internship working on all aspects of winemaking - from the vineyard and the barrel room, to the warehouse and the lab. Working alongside Genevive and team, and with such pedigreed vineyard resources, was an invaluable experience for the young intern. He took full advantage of the opportunity, soaking up as much first-hand knowledge as he could about the vineyards, Mr. Mondavi's winemaking legacy and his signature wine style - one that adheres to authenticity of place, with bold flavors and firm structure balanced by soft, approachable tannins and great finesse. In fine-tuning his learning,
Joe's efforts were rewarded in April 2014 when he was asked to take the reins as Winemaker for the red wine program at Robert Mondavi Winery working on their Bordeaux varietals. Under Genevive's lead, Joe is involved with all winemaking decisions from field to bottle. He describes himself as incredibly blessed to have landed at such an iconic property working with such an exceptional team.
When he is not making wine, Joe resides in Yountville with his wife Hannah, also an alum of the UC Davis basketball program. Together they enjoy cooking, reading, brewing beer and biking and of course, the sharing of fine wine with friends and family.
About Hannah Harden:
She created Vogue in Vines as a way to share her latest fashion and style discoveries. Growing up, she was a true tomboy; her wardrobe consisted of cargo shorts, Larry Bird t-shirts, and Adidas sneakers. She grew up playing multiple sports and went on to play Division 1 basketball in college. Living off her small scholarship stipend, she learned how to be creative when adding pieces to her wardrobe. She would scout out every online sale for designer shoes and any feminine piece. She made it a point to be very selective in which items she purchased to ensure she could wear them in a variety of ways. She has since graduated from college in 2012 and lives in Yountville with her husband, Joe Harden, and fur baby (aka my dog). She still loves seeking out splurge worthy pieces, killer steals, and need-to-have staples.
Click here for more information on Vogue